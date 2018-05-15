The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jack Abbott drama claims a victim, Kyle tries to cover up his crime

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Wednesday May 16, 2018, episode of the CBS soap reveal that Chief of Police Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) is out for blood in the, “Where is J. T. Case?” while the, “Is Jack an Abbot?” situation takes an ugly toll.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) left town after she couldn’t handle the pressure of being questioned left and right regarding the whereabouts of her felonious ex husband.

Both Paul and her brother Nick (Joshua Morrow), kept asking pesky questions about what she knew. Previously she lied through her teeth, but Wednesday Paul rips into her like a hungry police K9 chomping on a juicy perp.

Monday Vic returned to Genoa City and learned that J.T.’s cell was alive and well, but alas, it was a false lead as a homeless person had gotten ahold of it. Nonetheless she’s in the weeds since the phone holds crucial evidence about her involvement in his murder and subsequent cover up. Will she crack under Paul’s steely glare?

Spoilers reveal that she will hem and haw, and not tell the whole truth, but acts suspicious enough for Paul to conclude that she knows more than what she’s admitting.

Elsewhere Jack Not Abbott (Peter Bergman) continues wrestling with his newfound identity. Can he come to grips with not being John Abbott’s flesh and blood? Spoilers reveal that things are about to get way worse before they get better for Smilin’ Jack!

This week he watched as brother Billy (Jason Thompson) usurped his business throne, and on Wednesday he punches a boozy, one-way ticket to the dark side; but does he also take someone down with him? Is Jack Abbott leaving Y&R? Stranger things have happened, folks!

Kyle (Michael Mealor) will try to cover up evidence of his crime against Jack, but Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) are one step ahead of him!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.