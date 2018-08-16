The Young and the Restless spoilers: J.T. makes the scene, Ashley and Neil cozy up, Summer has a hookup!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Friday August 17, 2018 episode of the CBS sudser tease that there’s a new mysterious man in town and he’s got several Genoa City residents on his radar!

Jordi Vilasuso joins the legendary CBS soap as Rey, a new and shadowy figure who obviously has some business to conduct with several peeps in town. We don’t know much about Rey yet, but you know what they say, where there’s smoke, there’s fire!

Rey has an agenda that much is evident. We will see him with pictures of Victor (Eric Braeden), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and a few other VIPS’s in possession. What on earth does he want with these citizens?

Seeing as how J.T.’s picture is front and center, it looks like Rey wants to get to the bottom of whatever happened to the wife abuser. Good luck with that, Rey!

Elsewhere Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Neil (Kristoff St. John) share another cozy moment. What are these two up to? Well, for starters, Ash needs a shoulder to lean on now that Jabot is in the hands of a crazy man!

In the midst of all the other drama, naughty Summer (Hunter King) herself is looking for some action. Isn’t she always? Explosive show spoilers reveal that she will hook up with a certain someone; is it Billy (Jason Thompson)? Tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.