The Young and the Restless spoilers: Is Reed leaving?, Mackenzie returns to Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Thursday April 26, 2018, episode of the CBS soap reveal that unexpected people are popping up and checking out all over Genoa City, but who’s real and who’s not?!

Is Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) leaving The Young and the Restless? On Wednesday he asked Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to send him to boarding school and fans are speculating like crazy that the young actor has already exited the soap.

Elsewhere sensational spoiler video shows that one of Vic’s girl posse just can’t handle the guilt and stress of murder (this is a bad thing?). Look for Sharon (Sharon Case) to start seeing spooky things, aka, a body part reaching out of the ground!

But is it real or just imagination? Sad to say, but with Sharon one never knows! Lots of fans are speculating online that serial wife abuser J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) isn’t really dead even though he may have been buried.

Well, stranger things have happened on soaps, but then again Sharon has a tendency to spin reality her own way.

But wait, there’s more! Also hot on the trail of J.T. is Mrs. Hellstrom, (Kelly Kruger), who like most of Genoa City, wants to know where the low laying cad is.

Look for her to ding-dong on Vic’s door, and start demanding answers! Victoria is once again looking uncharacteristically disheveled, and shocked to see her former rival.

Can she keep it together when Mackenzie pleads that her kids miss and need their dad? In meltdown mode, Vic spills her guts (about J.T.’s abuse, not his untimely demise) to Mac who then goes and repeats the tale to Vic’s posse members who are at Crimson Lights.

Look for a dramatic domino effect to take place as one by one the members show up at Vic’s further piling on the pressure.

Elsewhere Abby (Melissa Ordway) stops eyeballing Arturo long enough to get back to her suspicions about her sneaky cousin Kyle (Michael Mealor).

What is his real agenda? He spins a good sob story when he tells his dad Jack (Peter Bergman) he wants to save Jabot, but do his smarmy actions speak louder than words? Absolutely yes, as we will see Kyle learn the truth about the Abbott family tree and his own broken branch!

Fans can expect Kyle to run fast and hard to someone powerful and influential with his newfound secret. Would he really throw his darling grandmother Dina Mergeron (played by soap opera legend and 2018 Daytime Emmy nominee Marla Adams) under the bus?

By the way, is anyone else not surprised how unfazed Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) are about J.T.’s demise? I can hear the ice water clinking in their veins!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.