The Young and the Restless spoilers: Is Jack Abbott leaving? Arturo comforts an upset Abby

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Thursday May 31, 2018, episode of the CBS sudser promise that lit sparks fly when the unexpected happens for several Genoa City couples.

First off, Jack (Peter Bergman) confides his tortured thoughts and feelings to Sharon (Sharon Case). He’s never been at a lower point in his life having quit Jabot, losing his family name, and dealing with his backstabbing son Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Although numerous people have tried to get through to the deflated ex CEO, Sharon is the recipient of his heavy thoughts. Is Jack Abbott leaving The Young and the Restless?

Elsewhere Arturo (Jason Canela) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) are front and center again. Seeing Abby upset, Arturo tries to console her. Will Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) spy this tete-a-tete, too? Who else thinks Nikki is out of line trying to dictate terms to the loved up couple? Doesn’t she know that the more she objects the more they will subject themselves to each other?

Also on Thursday Hilary (Mishael Morgan) delivers some very unexpected news to Devon (Bryton James). Spoilers indicate that Hevon are indeed pregnant—is this the moment she tells him they need to schedule a gender reveal party?

Spoiler alert: be sure to tune in Friday to see who Nikki confronts about some very personal business. Will she get her point across, or is she in for a vicious verbal retaliation?

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily soaps spoilers email below!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.