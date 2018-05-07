The Young and the Restless spoilers: Hevon become parents?, Victor schools Kyle

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Monday May 7, 2018, episode of the CBS soap show that Victor (Eric Braeden) still has what it takes to be a ruthless titan of industry, while Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Devon (Bryton James) simply defy logic.

Last week we saw Devon shock a trapped and panicked Hilary at her doctor’s appointment. He thought he was going to support her for a routine visit, never guessing she was about to do an end around in regard to their family situation.

On Monday the whole epic truth comes out that she is actually there to be inseminated as she was never really pregnant to begin with! And what does Devon do? Offer to try, try, again!

This guy has brains of noodles. Either that or he is so blinded by his father’s ex-wife that he can’t see or think straight. Either way he’ll be roasted by his family when they learn about the latest Hevon debacle.

On Friday Victor told a gobsmacked Kyle (Michael Mealor) that he would own him and his father if the evidence he was boldly dangling turned out to be true. But like Devon, Kyle acted like a zombie, and stayed to play ball with the devil instead of running for the hills. Must be something in the water in Genoa City!

At any rate Monday spoilers reveal that Victor will indeed learn Kyle’s dynamite secret, but merely says, “meh.”

After all, the person alleging that Jack (Peter Bergman) is not a blood Abbott has Alzheimer’s! It took this long for someone to question the veracity of Dina’s (Marla Adams) claims?

Victor will ask Kyle to kindly please leave the ranch, but leave your evidence behind. What’s The Mustache up to?

Elsewhere, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) finally got around to the inevitable and hopped in the sack after weeks of flirting. To her credit though, Sharon does so as a diversion, to stop Nick from interrogating her about what happened to J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). Now that’s cooking with gas!

Look for the Abbott family to prepare for a fateful screening of Dina’s movie. The clan is excited to finally see Dina reminisce, but before the event ends, several lives will be changed forever.

