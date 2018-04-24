The Young and the Restless spoilers: A terrible secret threatens Jack’s happiness, Can Reed solve his dad’s disappearance?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday’s episode of the blockbuster CBS soap, The Young and the Restless, reveal that Jack Abbot is the first fallen Genoa City titan to regain his throne, besting Victor (Eric Braeden) to the title.

Fans know that Jack was laid low by a bogus charge of trying to murder The Moustache, which landed him in jail for a few days. But once Victor was able to whisper the name of the real assailant, Jack was eventually freed. Alas, not so lucky for Victor, who is still out of commission due to his nasty fall down the steps, courtesy of J.T. (Thad Luckinbill).

So what will Jack do on his first day back at Jabot? Look for him to try to mend some of the damage that his son Kyle (Michael Mealor) wrought in his absence.

But it looks like what Jack doesn’t yet know about scheming Kyle will come back to bite him! While Jack may think that he has Kyle contained on the work front, a disastrous secret is about to fall into the wrong hands.

Will Kyle use harmful info about his dad to take him down? This nu-Kyle seems smarmy and slinky enough to do whatever it takes to get what he wants, so stay tuned folks, the Abbot family looks set to detonate!

Meanwhile, Reed’s (Tristan Lake Leabu) radar keeps telling him to dig deeper into his father’s disappearance. Look for J.T. and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) son to keep chipping away at the mystery of the missing dad. But before he can figure out this riddle, Vic will put the hammer down, with unpleasant consequences.

But how long can fragile Vic keep it together before the statute of limitations on murder runs out? Each passing day she’s getting more and more stressed; look for her to make a surprise move in the coming days.





The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.