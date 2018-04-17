The Young and the Restless spoilers: J.T. gets a final resting place, Neil comes between Hilary and Devon (again!)

Here’s our The Young and the Restless Spoilers for Tuesday, April 17, 2018!

Last week the girls-only party at Vic’s (Amelia Heinle) house turned into a monster mash when Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) bashed J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) with a fireplace poker. Want to know how the ladies who lunch try to get the blood stains out of the carpet? Read on for all the scandalous happenings taking place Tuesday:

Vic bought some time Monday by fibbing to Chief of Police Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) that J.T. was still in Hawaii. But Tuesday the ladies try to bury the evidence of a crime, literally. What would Katherine think of her pristine park getting some unexpected flower manure?

We all know Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will do anything to snag Devon (Bryton James), but could her diva-licious fainting spells be for real? All the drama between these two screeches to a halt when Neil (Kristoff St. John) suddenly appears (welcome back Kristoff, we missed you!) to break things up!

And, just when Jack (Peter Bergman) thought he was free to go, he gets one more night in jail: will this give Kyle (Michael Mealor) the time he needs to take over Jabot?

On a side note, how heartbreaking is it to see the once invincible Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) confined to a hospital bed, a sickly shade of Mediterranean blue? Let’s hope he regains his speech, rips off his hospital gown, and gets back to business sooner rather than later!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.