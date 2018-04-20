The Young and the Restless spoilers: Who digs up the truth about J.T. first, Is Hilary really pregnant, Does Jack discover he’s not an Abbott?

Here’s our The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 23-27, 2018!

Spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS sudser show that cougar Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is ready to rumba again (that didn’t take long!), Nicholas (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) grow closer, and Reed gets dangerously near to the truth about his dearly departed dad, J.T. (Thad Luckingbill).

Even though the cad is gone (or is he?!) no one can stop talking about and looking for J.T. Nick will make it his mission to get to the bottom of things, while Reed will accuse his mom Victoria (Amelia Heinle) of not telling him the whole truth about why his dad disappeared. Believe me Reed, keep strumming your guitar, you don’t want to know!

Elsewhere on the Newman front, Sharon is bursting at the seams to tell Nick about what really went down at the girls-only margarita party. We all know what a sucker she is for her ex, so if Nick pushes the right buttons, he’ll get her squealing in no time.

Explosive show spoilers reveal that Nick is poised to become the next member of Victoria’s exclusive, “I know what happened to J.T.,” crew. Can the self-righteous Newman keep a secret?

Meanwhile, Nikki put her boy toy Arturo (Jason Canel) on ice while her hubby was in a coma, but look for her to return to the secret suite at the G.C.A.C. now that Victor’s (Eric Braeden) lucid. Fireworks will explode, but not the kind you think. Wasn’t that Abby (Melissa Ordway) we last saw him chatting up at the bar?

Will Nikki discover that hunkalicious Arturo and his tool belt moved on while she was sobbing into her hankies?

Elsewhere, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will have bombshell news that has Lily (Christel Khalil) seeing red, and Victor will make a move that no one saw coming.

And, could this be the week that the truth about Jack’s (Peter Bergman) paternity comes out?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.