The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 16, 2018

Currently the highest rated soap in the U.S., The Young and the Restless debuted in 1973 and takes place in fictional Genoa City, WI. Villainous Victor Newman and his nemesis Smilin’ Jack Abbott can be seen duking it out during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.

Here’s our The Young and the Restless spoilers showing what to expect the week of April 16, 2018:

Jack (Peter Bergman) gets news on how much longer he has to inhabit his jail cell (admit it, the Hot Felon never looked as good as Smilin’ Jack does in his prison blues!). Given that his son Kyle (Michael Mealor) is chomping at the bit to dethrone him, let’s hope his cell bars swing open sooner rather than later.

Look for hotheads Kyle and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott)) to take drastic measures to get what they want; will they regret their actions or wind up in the catbird seat?

Who do you think figures out first what Nikki did to avenge Victoria (Amelia Heinle); Chief of Police Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) or comatose Victor (Eric Braeden)?

And, will Ashley (Eileen Davidson) feel she has no choice but to neutralize an out of control Kyle the way Nikki handled J.T. (Thad Luckinbill)?

The good news is that Neil (Kristoff St. John) finally returns to Genoa City and tries to talk some sense into sperm donor/billionaire baby daddy Devon. Will he get through to Devon, or is Neil about to sacrifice his own happiness (and alimony and child support payments) for the sake of his silly son?

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know.

https://www.facebook.com/TheYoungandtheRestless/videos/10160038548130315/