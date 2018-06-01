The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor fights for custody of Christian, Jack flirts with someone new, Devon invites Hilary to move in

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes and beyond of the CBS super soap promise shocking turns of events alter the lives of Genoa City residents forever!

Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) has no problem telling Nick (Joshua Morrow) that he will ruin his life. This week The Mustache dangled a job offer as an olive branch but when Nick found out it was full of termites he flung it and ran.

Victor tried to lure him back by revealing he knows that Christian is not his son, but Nick shocked him by revealing right back that he already knows!

Next week Victor sues for full custody of the boy, an action that shakes the Newman family to its core. Is Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) on board with Victor’s rash action? If not, Arturo (Jason Canela) may be in for some cold calling!

Hevon remain front and center as they anticipate becoming co-parents, for real this time. Is a wedding in the works? Maybe, maybe not! Spoilers reveal that Devon (Bryton James) invites Hilary (Mishael Morgan) to move in with him, but will she insist on a ring first?

Look for Jack (Peter Bergman) to get his flirt on with a sexy realtor. Erika Girardi of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Y&R when she helps Smilin’ Jack find a swingin’ bachelor pad.

Other explosive spoilers tease that in the coming days Philly hit a turbulent patch, Kyle (Michael Mealor) hooks up, and Shick could be headed for a breakup! Does this mean there’s a Phick reunion in the works?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.