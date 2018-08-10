The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor and Nick get into it, Summer learns shocking information, a mysterious newcomer arrives

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS super soap reveal that Nick and Victor tangle again, while Devon can’t let go of his bitter anger toward Lily.

A mucho mysterioso man, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), turns up like a bad penny in Genoa City. He’s not here for the sunshine and coffee folks, he wants payback of some sort. Who in the world could he be connected to?

Lily (Kristal Khalil) realizes that her angry, mourning brother Devon (Bryton James) is not over his mountain of animosity. Explosive show spoilers reveal that he will continue to vent his anger about the part he played in Hilary’s death.

Elsewhere Nick gets busy building his Dark Horse empire. What he does next will shock you. But not as much as it shocks Victor (Eric Braeden)! Look for these two to do a dangerous dance around their true motives, as each tries to get the upper hand on the other.

Meanwhile, Summer (Hunter King) keeps up her slinky shenanigans. She’s playing both hunky Billy (Jason Thompson) and hunkalicious Kyle (Michael Mealor), but does she even know what she wants?

Irregardless, some serious fireworks are set to go off next week, when Summer stumbles upon a shocking secret. What she learns could change everything; how does Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) figure into it? Stay tuned and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.