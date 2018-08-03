The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Ashley comforts Neil and Jack makes a move

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week prove that a lot is happening in Genoa City. After a week of loss for Devon (Bryton James), things are starting to settle down as the people around him get busy.

It looks like old habits die hard when it comes to Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson). She is going to be there during his time of need, especially in the aftermath of Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) death. Will something happen between the two?

Summer (Hunter King) is working on getting her hands on Billy (Jason Thompson). Of course, she will clash with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) but despite that, she is determined to make sure her plan succeeds.

Toward the end of the week, it looks like Summer’s plan may come to fruition.

Victor (Eric Braeden) is going to call a truce, but will that matter? He is known for saying one thing and doing another. Victor is a force to be reckoned with, but it looks like this time he may not be fooling anyone.

Jack (Peter Bergman) is going to make a bold move toward the end of the week. Will it pay off or will it backfire in his face?

Tune in to The Young and the Restless next week to see the events unfold in Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and weeknights on PopTV.