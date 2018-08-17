The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: A stranger threatens Victor and Nikki, Neil and Ashley get intimate, Phyllis catches Summer and Billy in the act!

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) get macho in the coffee house as they trade barbed words. Billy has a sly little ironic grin on his lips as he impales newly suited and freshly shorn Nick with a dastardly insult: he’s turned into his dad Victor (Eric Braeden)!

Elsewhere Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) wake up nearly naked the morning after the night before and agree that it’s a gooooood morning. Not one to leave well enough alone, Neil wants to know what comes next—and he doesn’t mean what’s on the brunch menu at the GCAC!

Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) are ambushed in a most polite way by a tall, dark and handsome stranger. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) hits town and has the nerve to walk up to the happy couple as if seeking an autograph. Nikki is pleased with the newbie, but wait until you hear what his real agenda is!

A gobsmacked Phyllis comes upon a gruesome scene like the ones she used to engage in: wanton man stealing! Poor Red walks into the penthouse and announces that she’s back for her missing phone. Instead, she rumbles Summer (Hunter King) and Billy; both are shall we say, a bit underdressed, in the kitchen, and not looking to cook up a soufflé if you know what I mean!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.