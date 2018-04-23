The Young and the Restless spoilers: Hilary makes a shocking pregnancy announcement, Nikki blindsides Arturo

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday’s episode of the CBS sudser promise that we’ll be seeing even more of hunky Arturo (Jason Canel) in the future, while Hurricane Hilary (Mishael Morgan) makes a shocking decision.

Last week we saw an eager Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) install herself as interim CEO at Newman Enterprises. Well, apparently she’s ready to get back to business in more ways than one!

Look for the perky blond exec to seek out her boy toy Arturo now that hubby Victor (Eric Braeden) is on the mend (barely). Apparently she’s ready to resume their love in the afternoon.

Whoa, not so fast, Nikki! While you were tending to a comatose Victor, Arturo was getting his flirt on, namely with your kinda stepdaughter Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Will Victor have to break up a cat fight between these two? Awkward!

Meanwhile, Hilary isn’t about to let Devon off the hook now that she’s made inroads on the tortuous path of their legally binding co-parenting arrangement.

Last week we saw her conveniently faint while Devon was having lunch with his lovely protégé. Will she take her behavior to the next level by making a proclamation there’s no going back from?

Explosive spoilers reveal that the G.C. Buzzer will shock Devon with an announcement regarding her “pregnancy”. But, is she or isn’t she? We all know these little blue pregnancy wands can be bought online for a song!

The Young and the Restless Airs Weekdays on CBS Kyle tells Victor his thoughts about an Abbott family secret and Hilary’s got big news for Devon! See what’s coming up next week on Y&R. Posted by The Young and the Restless on Friday, April 20, 2018

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.