The Young and the Restless spoilers: Erika Girardi returns as Farrah Dubose and flirts with Jack, Summer is back, Victor stuns Nikki

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Monday, June 4, 2018, episode of the CBS sudser promise lots of whirlwind action as a real life hurricane descends upon Genoa City!

Make that Hurricane Summer (Hunter King) who pops up on our screens again. Details about her situation and what she’s been up to are being kept top secret, but her initial appearance definitely does not make her mom Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) happy.

Spoilers reveal that Summer catches Phyllis and Billy (Jason Thompson) half naked when she pops through their front door unannounced!

Elsewhere Victor (Eric Braeden) confesses all to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) about Christian’s paternity. She is gobsmacked, but it now makes sense why Nick (Joshua Morrow) wants to hightail it out of town: Victor is suing for full custody of the boy.

Erika Girardi makes a return appearance to Y&R as real estate agent Farrah Dubose. She’s got her hands full as Hilary (Mishael Morgan), Jack (Peter Bergman), and Neil (Kristoff St. John) all want to live in Chelsea’s old penthouse.

At least one party has a happy ending: Devon (Bryton James) tells Hilary to move in with him!

Erika, who also stars on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, appears on Wednesday, June 6 as well. Spoilers indicate that she and Jack get flirty; could this dalliance lead to a more permanent place on the show for Girardi?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.