The Young and the Restless spoilers: Does Ashley bust Kyle?, How far does Jack fall when he hears the truth?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Thursday May 9, 2018, episode of the CBS sudser show that kind hearted Neil (Kristoff St. John) gives a thoroughly devastated and broken down Jack (Peter Bergman) a shoulder to lean on while Ashley (Eileen Davidson) gets the goods on smarmy Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Wednesday fans saw the Abbott clan take a cannon blast to their collective bosom when Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) blurted out from the big screen that her Jackie is not really a blood Abbott!

Will this be a fatal blow to the once close-knit family, especially when Jack finds out that his own son was behind the treachery? Kyle hacked Dina’s life tribute video and included the part about numerous past liaisons, something that was supposed to be kept secret.

On Thursday Jack turns to Neil because he sure can’t turn to his non-blood-Abbott family now, can he? Neil may want to rethink his profession, because he’s shown himself to be an excellent counselor since his return to Genoa City.

First he sympathized with Victor (Eric Braeden) over his weakened physical condition, then denied him booze to use as a crutch. Neil will step up to the plate for Jack as well, and give him sound advice, something Jack does not want to hear in his decimated state.

Elsewhere Ashley discovers something about Kyle that can incriminate him. Kyle wasn’t afraid to play with the big boys when he hooked up with Victor, but Ashley will call his bluff put him in his place.

Meanwhile spoilers reveal that Abby (Melissa Ordway) will push Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) buttons. This could land Abby on the hot seat on G.C. Buzz if she isn’t careful!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.