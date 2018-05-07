The Young and the Restless spoilers: Dina’s secret ruins the Abbott family, Will Nick resent Sharon’s sexy diversion?

The Young and the Restless Spoilers for the Tuesday, May 8, 2018, episode of the CBS super soap opera reveal that the cinematic party comes crashing down around the Abbott family when Dina’s (Marla Adams) scandalous secret plays out on the big screen!

First a little background to this multi-pronged, front-burner storyline is in order. Dina is matriarch to the Abbott clan, who have rightfully run the powerhouse family business, Jabot, for forever.

During this time numerous hostile takeovers have been attempted, namely by arch enemy Victor Newman (Eric Braeden).

All is nice in paradise at the moment, as Victor is seemingly incapacitated by a murder attempt, and Dina is in town to reunite with her kids. But also in town is Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) who has gone behind everyone’s backs to make a shady deal with Victor to gain control of Jabot from his dad, Jack (Bergman).

Since it’s a soap the niceness has to come to an end and an apocalyptic tragedy hits Genoa City this week.

Dina will be heard declaring loud and proud that Jack is not really a blood Abbott, throwing everyone into a conniption and an uproar. Who controls Jabot now?

Does it matter that she has Alzheimer’s? Apparently not, because her words are accepted and everyone races to gain control after the bombshell revelation detonates their lives.

By the way, Shick fans are happy now, but how long before a shockwave decimates the couple? Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) got intimate again, but it just was a ruse to throw Nick off the, “who killed J.T.?” scent. Fans can expect that Nick will react badly, very badly when he discovers the truth about his night of passion!

The Young and the Restless Airs Weekdays on CBS Jack’s life could change forever this week on Y&R. Make sure to tune in to see what happens! Posted by The Young and the Restless on Sunday, May 6, 2018

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.