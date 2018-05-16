The Young and the Restless spoilers: Devon keeps a secret from Hilary, Victoria tells a little white lie

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Thursday, May 17, 2018, episode of the CBS soap show that Hevon might have some major complications coming down the road — or not!

What in the world is Devon (Bryton James) hiding from Hilary (Mishael Morgan)? This roller coaster couple are on again, but how long will it last given that they’re keeping secrets?

On Thursday Genoa City’s youngest billionaire keeps a whopper from his maybe-baby-momma. Is he actually infertile? Does he have a dozen other kids stashed away in various parts of the globe? Did he not really break up with singing sensation Simone (Shanica Knowles)? Be sure to tune in to find out exactly what transpires between these two lovebirds, fans!

Before we go any further, how hot were Arturo (Jason Canela) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) Wednesday at the Abbott cabin? So hot, the pounding rain outside was steaming!

Yep, these two have super couple written all over them: He’s from the wrong side of the tracks and she’s the Naked Heiress, he looks ab fab shirtless, and she has tons of kooky drama to complicate their relationship—let the games begin!

Of course they were looking for her uncle Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), who was MIA after suddenly realizing that he can’t answer that most crucial of questions: who’s your daddy?

Meanwhile Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will just barely manage to keep up her fakey façade. Paul Williams wants to know what she knows about another MIA Genoa City gent, J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill). The Chief of Police is on her bad side, can she keep him at bay long enough to re-cover the dirt tracks she thought were carefully laid over her dead ex?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.