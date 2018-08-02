The Young and the Restless spoilers: Devon issues an ultimatum and Nick faces temptation

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, August 3, 2018, prove the Genoa City has a lot going on amid an untimely death. After the events of the past week, nothing will ever be the same.

While reeling from Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) death, Devon (Bryton James) will be issuing an ultimatum. He is struggling to deal with the passing, something that Neil (Kristoff St. John) is attempting to help him navigate his life following the loss. Despite everything, Devon is suffering and him lashing out is inevitable.

Lily (Christel Khalil) has found herself in a tough spot. Will forgiveness be given or will her actions cost her everything she loves?

Meanwhile, Nick (Josh Morrow) has mended fences with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), but will it stay that way? Will he give in to the temptation he is facing or will The Young and the Restless fans see him turn over a new leaf by the end of the week?

Everyone knows that where there is smoke there is fire and Paul (Doug Davidson) appears to have Victor (Eric Braeden) on his radar. Will the Newman patriarch get caught up or will he be able to escape as he has time and time again in Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and weeknights on PopTV.