The Young and the Restless spoilers: Cane tries to flee with his family, the Murder Posse is back in business, Summer realizes Nick and Phyllis slept together

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Monday, August 13, 2018, episode of the CBS soap tease lots of soapy shenanigans are on hand, so let’s get started dishing the soapy dirt!

Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) have a life or death discussion with their kids about mom’s fate. What they don’t tell them is that Cane has booked them all a one-way passage to the land down under, with the plan being that they abscond from the law!

Elsewhere the festivities surrounding Shick’s nuptials get started with a bang. Sharon (Sharon Case) invites Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to come on over, as Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Summer (Hunter King) are already there.

Later, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) pops up and, yep, you’ve guessed it, it looks like we’re about to witness The Murder Posse, 2.0! In fact, the subject of J.T. comes up among the ladies, could this portend an interruption of the wedding by the dearly departed?

Uh oh, throwing a wet towel on the fun, Summer and Phyllis get into a bit of a catfight over Billy Boy (Jason Thompson). If Phyllis only knew what her vixenly mini-me has been up to with Billy!

Just in time, Nick (Joshua Morrow) walks in and locks eyes with his revenge sex partner, Phyllis. Eventually, Summer puts two and two together as she gloms on to some red hot intel that may sink Philly’s love affair; she realizes that it was her dear old dad that Phyllis cheated on Billy with.

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know and sign up for our daily soaps spoilers email below!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.