The Young and the Restless spoilers: Ashley has secret agenda, Nick and Phyllis do something they shouldn’t

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Thursday May 24, 2018, episode of the CBS sudser tease plenty of fiery action goes down between several of Genoa City’s finest.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) may look like a mad, okay, beautiful and brilliant scientist, but beneath her cool façade beats a heart of coal. Her brother Jack (Peter Bergman) pushed her out of the family company because she’s not a blood Abbot, but lo and behold she may have the last laugh.

Jack is now also a Non-Blood Abbott and she’s thrown her support behind Blood Abbot Brother Billy (Jason Thompson) to head Jabot. Not so fast, high-end cosmetics consumers, Ashley reveals a secret agenda on Thursday!

Will her sneaky agenda eviscerate Kyle (Michael Mealor) as well? Explosive show spoilers reveal that the boy wonder suffers a stunning defeat in his quest to wrest control of Jabot for himself. Or is it his ill-advised partner Victor (Eric Braeden) who whacks him in the knees?

And this coupling has trouble written all over it: Phick is back on. Well, not on-on, but in a way on, because Nick (Joshua Morrow) turns to his sultry ex Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) for advice. Really Nick, the woman who broke up Shick years ago, and you turn to her for advice on Nick and Sharon 2.0?

Come to think of it, he can’t turn to his mom Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), she’s already brewing up ways to sink the reunion! Now’s a good time to place your bets: How long will fans get to enjoy this version of Shick before the rug’s pulled out from under them?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.