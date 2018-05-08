The Young and the Restless spoilers: Abby unleashes a monster, Jack is devastated by the truth

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Tuesday May 8, 2018, episode of the CBS sudser reveal that heartbreak and torment are on the menu as the Abbot family prepare to view Dina’s life story on the big screen in a rented theater. Abby (Melissa Ordway) has no idea the bombshell chaos she is about to unleash!

Prior to everyone’s arrival nerves and tensions run high when Dina’s Alzheimer’s rears its head at a most inconvenient time. Instead of getting ready for the gala in her honor, she thinks she’s a little girl and wants to be tucked into bed.

In the end the glitzy clothes get put on, and Dina’s kids are sure they have prepared a special night their mom will cherish.

Meanwhile Jack bestows a meaningful gift on his son Kyle (Michael Mealor): his grandfather John Abbott’s cufflinks. Fans and Kyle know that neither Jack nor Kyle are Abbotts, but the cad has the nerve to put them on anyway!

Elsewhere sneaky, recovering Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) has a pre-party-crashing workout with his weights. He’s in cahoots with Kyle to bring down Jack who tries to kick him out when he shows up at the theater. But Dina insists her friend stay!

Everyone eventually settles in to watch Dina recount her life’s adventures, but then the lovely grande dame spills a little TMI: she actually starts talking about cheating on her late husband.

Apparently there were numerous flings back in the day, and oh by the way, Jack isn’t really John Abbott’s son! Crickets!

The look on Jack’s face is one of utter devastation and explosive spoilers reveal that this shocking bombshell is just the beginning of a very ugly, very public spectacle to come, one that will ruin many lives in Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless Airs Weekdays on CBS Jack’s life could change forever this week on Y&R. Make sure to tune in to see what happens! Posted by The Young and the Restless on Sunday, May 6, 2018

