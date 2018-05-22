The Young and the Restless spoilers: Abby and Arturo heat up, Sharon’s plan backfires

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Wednesday May 23, 2018, episode of the CBS super soap promise lots of red hot action in the budding romance between Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Arturo (Jason Canela)!

Wasn’t it cute last week how Abby kept bugging Arturo to let her drive his 4×4? They were stranded up at the Abbott cabin looking for Jack (Peter Bergman) when a rainstorm stranded the young and restless pair.

Alas, on Wednesday Abby has a new request of the Latin Lover: take it off, take it all off! Abby enlists Arturo’s impeccable pecs in a stylish venture, one that has him putting down his keys and picking up a new wardrobe.

But poor Sharon (Sharon Case) isn’t so lucky! Spoilers reveal that another one of her plans backfires. Does it have to do with gloating to Nick’s mom about how hot her son is?

Meanwhile, Billy is in the catbird seat, aka big boy seat, at Jabot. He and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) agreed he would run the family biz now that Jack (Peter Bergman) is MIA and apparently without a drop of Abbott blood.

Billy makes plans to move forward, but doesn’t realize that someone is planning a coup! Is Ashley itching to be in control again?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.