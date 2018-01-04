The X-Files Season 11 premieres as Gillian Anderson bows out as Scully

The X-Files is back for Season 11 with Mulder and Scully racing to find their son William before others do, as David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson return for more truth seeking adventures.

You can expect the first and last episodes to follow the main narrative with the eight hour long episodes between being the classic monster of the week format.

However, the excitement of the new season is somewhat dulled by Gillian Anderson confirming that this will be her last outing as Dana Scully on the show.

Last year she did hint that this would be her last season but FOX put out a statement saying that no firm decision had been made by the actress.

However, now she has told TV Insider that “I’ve said from the beginning this is it for me,” she explains. “I was a bit surprised by people’s [shocked] reaction to my announcement…because my understanding was that this was a single season.”

Will there be another season of The X-Files will depend on what show creator Chris Carter is cooking up with FOX and perhaps on Duchovny as well. Though Carter did tell Collider in an interview that “For me, The X-Files is Mulder and Scully. I think if it were without Scully, I wouldn’t do it. That’s not my X-Files.”

The X-Files airs on Wednesdays at 8:00 PM on FOX.