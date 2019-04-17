The Witcher 2019 release date on Netflix, cast, set photos, plot and everything we know so far

Fans are excitedly looking forward to Netflix’s upcoming fantasy drama series The Witcher, based on the book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The Witcher follows Geralt of Rivia, one of the last surviving monster hunters of his world that have supernatural powers.

Fans of the series are already familiar with the eponymous action RPG developed by CD Projekt Red and published by Atari.

Netflix started production of the TV series in October 2018, and ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere in 2019, here is everything we know so far.

When will the show come out?

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos has confirmed that Netflix’s The Witcher TV series will premiere in the fourth quarter of 2019.

How many episodes will there be in The Witcher Season 1?

The first season of the upcoming series will consist of eight hour-long episodes.

The Witcher TV series cast

Netflix has released cast details for the series.

Henry Cavill will star as Geralt of Rivia, while Freya Allan will star as Ciri.

#TheWitcher has found its Ciri: 17 year old Oxfordshire-native Freya Allan will play the pivotal Princess of Cintra! pic.twitter.com/cvkGjM4Hcs — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) October 10, 2018

Other main cast members include Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Johdi May as Queen Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson as King Eist, Adam Levy as Mousesack, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina, Millie Brady as Renfri, and MyAnna Buring as Tissaia.

Recurring cast members include Eamon Farren as Cahir, Maciej Musia as Sir Lazlo, Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson as Istreddand, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, and Joey Batey as Jaskier.

Other recurring cast members are Anna Shaffer as Triss, Matthew Neal as Nimir, Shane Attwooll as Nohorn, Luke Neal as Vyr, Roderick Hill as Fletcher, Sonny Serkis as Martin, Natasha Culzac as Toruviel, Amit Shah as Torque, Inge Beckmann as Aridea, Tom Canton as Filavandrel, Charlotte O’Leary as Tiffania, Tobi Bamtefa as Danek, and Rebecca Benson as Marilka.

Production details

The Witcher is based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski. The book series is adapted for TV by Lauren Hissrich, who is serving as showrunner.

The Witcher Season 1 will consist of eight hour-long episodes filmed in Central Europe. The series is directed by Alik Sakharov, Alex Garcia Lopez, and Charlotte Brändström.

Production of Season 1 started in Hungary and the Canary Islands in October 2018.

Trailers, teasers and set photos

Netflix has not yet released an official trailer for The Witcher Season 1. We will update this post when the streaming service drops an official trailer.

Sometimes, you get tired of being behind the scenes. And then — you join the party. #Witcher ♥️⚔️🐺 pic.twitter.com/yv8BOfYkpw — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) December 2, 2018

Get your first look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher! pic.twitter.com/1O2eWS1MkP — Netflix US (@netflix) October 31, 2018

Hanging with some old friends on set today… #Witcher pic.twitter.com/p7xFRJdTJs — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) November 27, 2018

Just watched a cut of #Witcher with Ben, and the verdict is in: this show is not for 5-year-olds. Like, really not. #TalesOfAWorkingMom — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) January 27, 2019

The Witcher plot

According to Netflix’s official synopsis for the series: