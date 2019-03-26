The Widow Season 2 on Amazon Prime: Release date, cast, trailers, plot, and everything we know so far

26th March 2019 11:37 AM ET

Fans are wondering whether The Widow Season 2 will happen after the inaugural season of the ITV original series premiered on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month.

The action-packed, tension-soaked drama was an instant hit but Amazon and ITV have so far remained silent about their plans for the future of the series and have not yet revealed whether the show will return for another season.

Here is everything we know so far about the prospects of The Widow Season 2 on Amazon Prime.

The Widow: What is the show about?

Georgia Wells’ (Kate Beckinsale) aid-worker husband, Will, was supposed to have died in a plane crash while traveling to Africa. But three years later she saw a man resembling Will on a news report about an incident in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Believing that the man she saw in the report was Will, Georgia leaves her native Wales and travels to Congo to investigate why Will apparently faked his own death.

She discovers cash transactions made in her name soon after the plane crash in which Will was supposed to have died. She also discovers that a bomb planted in the plane had caused the crash.

Georgia’s search for an answer to the question of whether Will actually died in the plane crash leads her from Congo to Rwanda. The answers she finds in Rwanda are shocking and she is unprepared for what she will learn.

Warning: The Widow Season 1 spoilers ahead.

She finds proof that her husband is alive and that he might have been kidnapped. When she finally tracks him down she realizes that he was never kidnapped and that he was never on the plane that crashed. Will has been secretly living in Africa for three years after he was supposed to have died in a plane crash.

Before he traveled to Congo, Will learned about his boss’ (Judith Gray played by Alex Kingston) cobalt smuggling enterprise with the psychopathic Congolese army general Azikiwe and used blackmail to force her to let him join the illegal but lucrative business.

Judith tried to end the forced business partnership by booking a ticket for Will on a flight to Congo after learning that Azikiwe had planted a bomb on the plane to eliminate a political opponent who was also on the flight.

Will got wind of the plan and did not get on the plane, but was pronounced dead after the crash because his name was on the manifest.

Will used the opportunity of being mistakenly pronounced dead to drop off the radar. He was smuggled out of Congo to Rwanda where he lived with another woman Gloria (Balindile ka Ngcobo) with whom he has a child.

Georgia returns to Congo from Rwanda still struggling with the shocking revelations about Will. But other forces involved in Will’s disappearance appear determined to stop her from revealing the shocking truth.

Will The Widow return for Season 2?

In the inaugural season of The Widow, Georgia finds the answer to the question of whether her husband is still alive. By suggesting a bigger conspiracy, the Season 1 finale opens up new story possibilities for Season 2. This means that The Widow Season 2 could happen.

ITV and Amazon have not renewed The Widow for Season 2. ITV had described The Widow as a limited series in a January 2018 press release but the fact that the network stopped referring to the series as a limited series in subsequent press releases gives hope that The Widow might return for Season 2.

Kate Beckinsale to star in ITV’s original limited series drama, The Widow. Read more https://t.co/qTxV3hzN1M pic.twitter.com/xxqEhZljw1 — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) January 3, 2018

When will The Widow Season 2 premiere on Amazon Prime?

The inaugural season of The Widow premiered on Amazon Prime on March 1, 2019. We have no clues yet whether ITV or Amazon Prime Video plan to renew the series for Season 2.

We will update this post when the producers announce their plans for the series. So stay tuned.

The Widow TV series production details

The Widow was created, written and executive produced by Harry and Jack Williams (The Missing). The eight-episode inaugural season was directed by Sam Donovan (Utopia) and Olly Blackburn (Glue).

The production company is Two Brothers Pictures. The Widow was filmed in multiple locations including South Africa, Wales and Rotterdam.

The eight-episode first season of The Widow launched on Amazon Prime on March 1, 2019. The series is distributed by all3media International.

The Widow Season 2 trailer

A trailer for The Widow Season 2 is not yet in sight as the series still has no renewal announcement. We will update this page if it is ever released.

The Widow cast

The cast of The Widow includes Kate Beckinsale as Georgia Wells, Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Martin Benson, Alex Kingston (Doctor Who) as Judith Gray and Babs Olasanmokun as General Azikiwe.

Other cast members include Luiana Bonfim as Gaelle Kazadi, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Ariel Helgason, Jacky Ido as Emmanuel Kazadi, Matthew Gravelle as Joshua Peake, Louise Brealey as Beatrix, and Shalom Nyandiko as Adidja.

The Widow Season 1 is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime.