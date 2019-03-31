The Walking Dead spoilers: Season finale packed with storylines

The Walking Dead spoilers from the season finale have been leaked online. For AMC viewers looking to get a jumpstart on the final episode of Season 9, the information has now been posted online.

While there is no official confirmation about this information for Season 9, episode 16, it comes from The Spoiling Dead Fans, which has been a reliable source of information.

A lot of characters died during Season 9, episode 15, with 10 of those characters winding up with their heads on pikes. The Whisperers made an example of the Highwaymen and quite a few important characters from Hilltop. Now, the episode called The Storm is going to bring some closure to that storyline.

The communities deal with winter and Alpha's borders. Can they survive? Don't miss the season finale of #TWD tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/jr6IU2Zmyj — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 30, 2019

The Walking Dead spoilers: Season 9, episode 16 – The Storm

There are two main components of the season finale preview for The Walking Dead. They are a snowstorm that hits the area and the survivors cutting through land occupied by the Whisperers in order to make it to safety. While the trailer makes it seem like the survivors are in grave danger, they don’t encounter the Whisperers in episode 16.

The Kingdom has fallen in this new episode, with blame being placed on what happened during the fair. Losing so many people in such a gruesome method may have killed the spirit of the community. It also seems to have brought an end to the relationship between King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Carol (Melissa McBride). They break up during the season finale.

Some scenes involving the Whisperers do take place, but it is only within that group. Alpha (Samantha Morton) is trying to become stronger for her followers and she has Beta (Ryan Hurst) beat her with a switch. It is more proof that this is a person who could be very formidable when Season 10 of The Walking Dead arrives.

As for the rest of the episode, Judith (Cailey Fleming) goes missing and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) ends up saving her life, the trio of Carol, Lydia (Cassady McClincy), and Daryl (Norman Reedus) decide to call Alexandria home, and the episode ends on a cliffhanger.

The most notable of The Walking Dead spoilers is a voice that comes over the radio that Eugene (Josh McDermitt) finished building. It is the voice of a woman who most likely works for Georgie in a technologically-evolved settlement. They probably have the helicopter as well. It gives a strong hint about what’s coming next in Season 10.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.