The Walking Dead spoilers: Season 10, Episode 2 plot points, storyline

Some Walking Dead spoilers for Season 10, Episode 2 include a new character joining the cast. Gamma will debut on the show during the same episode that Beta has much of his backstory revealed.

A Whisperers-centric episode airs on Sunday, October 13, for the first time on AMC. It is going to offer a long look at Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Lydia, and the importance of their roles within the Whisperers.

A lot of flashbacks are in store for viewers. However, there will also be some moments where the writers flesh out characters we have seen before.

Remember that baby that was left outside of Hilltop as Walkers were approaching in Season 9? The mother is going to play a pivotal role in this new episode. So will her sister.

The Walking Dead spoilers: We Are the End of the World

As advertised by AMC for Season 10, Episode 2, We Are the End of the World also shows Alpha attempting to toughen up Lydia as the Whisperers prepare to walk with the dead, and the group creates their herds.

During the season premiere, viewers got to see what the primary group of survivors has been up to since the end of Season 9. Viewers checked in with Daryl, Carol, Michonne, Eugene, Negan, Judith Grimes, and various other characters from that side of the border.

A lot of substories were tied together by a falling satellite causing a fire in the woods.

Episode 2 is going to deal with a lot of flashbacks and the evolution of storylines within the Whisperers. It will all work toward the group noticing that same fire in the final moments of the installment.

That will get all the characters to the same point of time in the show, which will culminate in Episode 3 (called Ghosts).

Don't come between a mother and her child. #TWD pic.twitter.com/Z7RnYh0PQz — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 10, 2019

This week is going to be a great one for fans excited to learn more about Alpha (Samantha Morton), Beta (Ryan Hurst), and Lydia (Cassady McClincy). As a reminder, Lydia is the daughter of Alpha, and she was at the crux of some story issues at the end of Season 9.

The introduction of Gamma as a new character will also be an intriguing facet to Episode 2. Gamma is played by actress Thora Birch, who appeared in films like Hocus Pocus (the little girl), Ghost World, and American Beauty.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.