The Walking Dead sneak peek: New episode clip revealed

The Walking Dead sneak peek for Season 10, Episode 2 has been released. The episode is called We Are the End of the World and it airs Sunday night on AMC.

As we previously reported, there are going to be a number of flashbacks that reveal the origins of Alpha and Beta. It will also introduce the new character, Gamma, and show how the Whisperers begin creating their herds.

The sneak peek of The Walking Dead below shows the opening scenes of the new episode. It’s just over 150 seconds of action, providing a feel for what the latest installment will be like.

The scene is from seven years in the past, which will give more of the backstory for Alpha and Lydia. It’s going to flesh out the characters a bit more, which is always good when you want viewers to understand the mythos of a villain.

The Whisperers star in We Are the End of the World

AMC viewers are going to get to see a lot of the Whisperers in this new episode. The focus is going to be on this group in order to update viewers and bridge the gap of time following Season 9.

In the season premiere, a lot of different characters from the show had substories. At the end of each segment, that group of characters saw a satellite fall. It’s exactly what will take place at the end of this episode for the Whisperers, getting everything on the same page for the fire and people crossing the borders.

Alpha (played by Samantha Morton), Beta (Ryan Hurst), Gamma (Thora Birch), Lydia (Cassady McClincy) and a younger version of Lydia will all take center stage. Gamma is a new character that is going to appear within the Whisperers and show how she earned that nickname.

It’s going to be a very interesting episode of the show on Sunday night and one that is going to show how Beta ended up as a member of the Whisperers.

How did he gain the favor of Alpha? What are the herds for? And how could that mother just leave her baby outside of Hilltop? The answers are coming.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.