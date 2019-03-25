The Walking Dead season finale preview and trailer: The Storm

25th March 2019 6:52 AM ET

The Walking Dead season finale preview was shown late on Sunday evening (March 24). There was a lot to digest from what had just taken place during Season 9, episode 15 and AMC jumped right into an episode of Into the Badlands. The network also teased that scenes from the TWD season finale would come later.

In the penultimate episode for Season 9, called The Calm Before, 10 notable characters died at the hands of the Whisperers. Among them was Tara (Alanna Masterson), Enid (Katelyn Nacon), and Henry (Matt Lintz). Losing those three members of The Walking Dead cast is going to be hard for fans to deal with.

Below is a glimpse at The Walking Dead season finale, with a sneak peek that AMC put online to spur interest.

Breaking down The Walking Dead season finale trailer

AMC hasn’t put the promotional video for the season finale online yet, possibly to not provide too many TWD spoilers about what just took place during this last episode. Not to worry, though, as a quick breakdown will take place here.

The beginning of The Walking Dead season finale trailer starts with Ezekiel (Khary Payton) stating that the Kingdom fell. A scene is then shown with Ezekiel and Carol (Melissa McBride) closing the gates to the kingdom as the group leaves. Michonne (Danai Gurira) then has a voiceover, speaking about a storm descending upon them that could make the roads impassable for weeks.

After some grim scenes showing snow pounding the survivors as they trudge to an unknown destination, it appears that the groups are going to go through the borders that Alpha (Samantha Morton) set up. This could lead to a lot of drama, as Alpha warned them all what would happen if the borders were violated again.

The scene above shows the territory markers that Alpha placed on the hill. The pikes remain there in Season 9, episode 16, and could play an important part in the drama of the survivors breaking through the borders that the Whisperers set up. More death may be waiting for them in the woods.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.