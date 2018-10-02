The Walking Dead Season 9 preview: Watch the first five minutes right here

The Walking Dead Season 9 preview everyone has been waiting for has finally arrived. AMC revealed the first five minutes of the season premiere online, giving fans their first real look at the new installment.

There has been a lot of buzz about The Walking Dead Season 9 premiere, especially since everyone knows that Andrew Lincoln has filmed his final episodes for the show. The character of Rick Grimes is playing out his final moments this season on the AMC hit, possibly leading to some great television ratings for the network.

Fans can watch the first five minutes of Season 9 Episode 1 below.

The Walking Dead Season 9 preview

To quickly recap, Rick Grimes ended up leading their side, with Maggie included, to a victory over the Saviors at the end of Season 8.

There was a problem, though, as Rick helped to save Negan’s life, placing a wedge between himself and Maggie. Earlier in the season Carl Grimes (his son) also died, making it a very somber year for the show.

Breaking down the Walking Dead footage

Not a lot of information was revealed in the roughly five minutes of footage that AMC revealed. most of the main characters make an appearance, including a long scene with Rick, Judith, and Michonne enjoying some time together. Some time has clearly passed since the war with Negan, and it appears that they are getting ready for an important meeting.

All of this will serve as the opening moments for the October 7 Season 9 premiere of The Walking Dead. It’s a good teaser, as it will get people interested in tuning in, but it also doesn’t give away too much information.

That’s a great thing because there are a lot of unanswered questions that have to be addressed in the first five episodes of Season 9.

The Walking Dead airs new episodes at 9/8c on AMC this fall.