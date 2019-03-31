The Walking Dead Season 9, episode 16 trailer holds intrigue

The Walking Dead Season 9, episode 16 trailer was teased by AMC before it actually got posted online. In fact, AMC didn’t even air it at the end of episode 15 but rather waited until midway through an episode of Into the Badlands that evening.

A lot happened during the last episode of The Walking Dead, including the show catching up to an important story arc from the comic books. The Whisperers, and in particular, Alpha, made a statement about other survivors venturing into their territory.

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that 10 people had been murdered and their heads had been placed on pikes.

The next episode of The Walking Dead Season 9 finale of the show, depicting what comes next for many of the characters and how they deal with a coming storm.

The Walking Dead Season 9, episode 16 trailer

As shown in the video above, there are a lot of dramatic moments in store for The Walking Dead cast in the Season 9 finale. A storm has descended on the area and the show is going to deal with its first snowstorm. It has been something that the show creators had wanted to work with for a while, and that time has finally arrived.

Just from the footage in the trailer for The Storm, it appears that there is going to be a lot of walking involved in the new episode. The Kingdom appears to have failed as a civilization and King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Carol (Melissa McBride) are leading their people to safety. Along for the journey are Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Lydia (Cassady McClincy).

"Those borders are HERS not ours." Carol's not gonna give up that easily. Don't miss the season finale of #TWD tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/jj9HvjErWy — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 30, 2019

Carol is uncertain of Lydia, especially after Henry (Matt Lintz) was murdered by Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers. An important scene between Lydia and Carol will take place during the new episode.

Will the survivors have to deal with the Whisperers again? Will anyone survive the snowstorm? What will the Season 9 cliffhanger entail? Make sure to tune in on March 31 for The Walking Dead Season 9 finale.

