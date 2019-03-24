The Walking Dead Season 9, episode 15 preview hints at finale

24th March 2019 2:48 PM ET

The Walking Dead Season 9, episode 15 airs Sunday night on AMC. It’s the penultimate episode for the season, meaning that it is time to gear up for the season finale.

Episode 15 is called The Calm Before, which leads perfectly into Episode 16, which is called The Storm. It’s definitely a play on words and there are going to be a lot of The Walking Dead cast members in peril.

Last week, writers gave AMC viewers a bit of filler with the episode called Scars. The intent of the episode was to show what happened to Michonne (Danai Guirra) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) immediately following the disappearance of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

It was a gruesome episode, as actress Rutina Wesley joined The Walking Dead cast as Jocelyn. The woman from Michonne’s past appeared kind at first but then tried to kidnap all of the kids from Alexandria.

The communities unite for the historic first annual fair! #TWD pic.twitter.com/dEQBxbtoEt — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 23, 2019

The Walking Dead Season 9, episode 15: ‘The Calm Before’

As advertised by AMC, the fair at the Kingdom will serve as the primary backdrop for the episode. There is some drama waiting, though as Beta survived his fall down an elevator shaft and the Whisperers are lurking right outside the gates of the Kingdom. The celebration of the four communities may be short-lived.

There are hints that some important characters may meet their ends in the final episodes of Season 9, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves yet. The important thing for viewers to do is enjoy the final few episodes where Michonne is an important component of The Walking Dead. Actress Danai Guirra is moving on to other things and her role in Season 10 will be limited.

This sneak peek (above) for The Walking Dead Season 9, episode 15 is an interesting one, with the leader of the Highwaymen also making an appearance. Make sure not to miss this episode, as it is going to build toward the upcoming TWD season finale. The full preview for the new episode is shown below.

The drama has been ramped up a notch for The Walking Dead Season 9, episode 15. Who will survive the fair? Will Michonne deal with a tragedy that she can’t come back from? Will the Whisperers become a worse adversary than the Saviors? Tune in to find out!

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.