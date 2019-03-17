The Walking Dead Season 10: Big changes coming to AMC show

17th March 2019 4:51 PM ET

The Walking Dead Season 10 episodes will usher in a lot of change for the hit AMC show. The great news for fans, though, is that the zombie (walker) show is definitely coming back for another installment.

Much of Season 9 has focused on the Whisperers but the first five episodes dealt with the exits of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan). Now, news has come out that the actress who plays Michonne (Danai Gurira) is also leaving the show.

Looking toward Season 10, Rick and Maggie won’t appear, and Michonne is slated to only appear in a few episodes. It is assumed that some characters will also die before the Season 9 finale, suggesting a lot of casting turnover from the current season to what takes place next fall.

Go inside Carol and Ezekiel’s cinematic negotiations with the Highwaymen. 🍿🎬 #TWD https://t.co/ioLzYgxFSi pic.twitter.com/eps8VZM34K — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 12, 2019

When is The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere?

It’s never too early to look at the AMC schedule and try to predict when the first episode of The Walking Dead Season 10 will air on television. While this is just a guess, following similar patterns of past seasons, the Season 10 premiere could be on October 13 or October 20. That would allow for a nice group of episodes to be shown before the winter break.

There are just three episodes left in Season 9, meaning there is a lot of time to work up to a cliffhanger. As seen at the end of Season 9, episode 13, Beta survived the fall in the elevator shaft.

As hinted at in the latest episode of Talking Dead, it likely means that another Beta vs Daryl (Ryan Hurst and Norman Reedus) fight is going to come along shortly.

The Walking Dead Season 9 Episode 14

As advertised by AMC, the episode called Scars (The Walking Dead Season 9 Episode 14), will deal with old wounds and reveal secrets from the past. Viewers will get to see how Michonne and Daryl dealt with the perceived death of Rick. It’s also going to continue the slow build to the community fair and Season 9 finale.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.