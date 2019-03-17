The Walking Dead cast: Hint at future for Danai Gurira when Michonne leaves the show

17th March 2019 2:36 PM ET

The Walking Dead cast will soon lose Michonne when Danai Gurira leaves the show. She already revealed the bad news to fans of the show with the character of Michonne heading out the door.

Most TWD fans already know that actress Danai Gurira has seen her star rise in Hollywood. After first appearing as Okoye in Black Panther, she popped up again as one of the main characters in Avengers: Infinity War.

A new movie poster was revealed for Avengers: Endgame (seen below), with Gurira as Okoye right on the front of it. This is a heavy hint that the actress has a strong future in front of her when it comes to Marvel films but she will likely be seen in other movies too.

She should have been up there all this time. Check out the official Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame poster. @DanaiGurira #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/5V1veWMxlz

— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019

When is Michonne leaving The Walking Dead cast?

The Season 9 finale of The Walking Dead will serve as the final episode where Michonne will be one of the main characters. It is another shift in The Walking Dead cast during Season 9, following Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) moving on to other projects.

During Season 10, Danai Gurira will still appear in a few episodes, but it hasn’t been revealed exactly how that will take place. It could be in a specific story arc or she could just pop up now and then to keep viewers and fans excited about the show. It will all likely tie into what takes place during the Season 9 finale.

The countdown to the final episode for Michonne hasn’t officially started but rest assured that AMC will make a big deal about it when that date gets closer. It’s important to enjoy the final episodes of Michonne as a full-time cast member, as Gurira is heading on to bigger things.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.