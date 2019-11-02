The Walking Dead Carol death: What happened to Sophia’s mother?

Whether Carol dies on The Walking Dead television show or she survives until the very end has not yet been revealed. What the comic book fans know already, though, is that her fate was decided a long time ago.

The Walking Dead carol death from the comic books took part when the main group of survivors was still playing out the prison arc of the story. They hadn’t moved on from calling the prison home when Carol met her fate.

How did Carol die on The Walking Dead?

For fans of the TWD show who are not aware of what happened in the comic books, it’s time to brace yourselves. Carol Peletier killed herself. It was a controversial moment in the run of the comic, and one which caused a lot of strife among fans.

It’s also not a fate that should be ever expected of the character played by Melissa McBride on the AMC show. McBride has taken Carol to new territory that didn’t get explored in the comics and her character has become even more important with the exits of Andrew Lincoln (he played Rick Grimes) and Lauren Cohan (she played Maggie Greene).

The character from the AMC show is much stronger than the one depicted in the comics. In the comics, Carol abandoned Sophia, who was still alive at the prison and made it all the way to Hilltop with Carl Grimes. But in the show, Sophia fell victim to one of the first huge twists, as she turned out to be a walker in the barn where Hershel Greene had been collecting them.

Actress Melissa McBride is very important to The Walking Dead cast and it doesn’t appear that she will be leaving the show anytime soon. That should put fans at ease, even as there are hints that she will have a faceoff with Alpha of the Whisperers at some point during Season 10.

New episodes of The Walking Dead air Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.