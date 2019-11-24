The Walking Dead Beth death: What happened to Emily Kinney on show?

Emily Kinney played Beth Greene on The Walking Dead. She was an intriguing character that first appeared at Hershel Greene’s farmhouse in Season 2 and then died during a standoff in Season 5.

Her character name gives away that Beth was the daughter of Hershel and the younger half-sister of Maggie. She never got to meet her nephew, a child that Maggie had with her husband, Glenn Rhee.

There were moments during her character arc on the show when it appeared like Beth might have a future with Daryl Dixon, but that didn’t end up playing out when that fateful episode in the hospital happened.

The Walking Dead Beth death: What happened?

In Season 4 of the show, Beth and Daryl were alone at a funeral home when she was suddenly taken. All Daryl saw when he came outside was her belongings strewn about and a car driving away. The writing was geared to make viewers feel she was in the car and being kidnapped.

The death which hit me the most in The Walking Dead was Beth's. I really really didn't expect it… 😭 pic.twitter.com/zbgNNdN2Xc — Michael (@MagicalBaboon) May 4, 2017

Beth woke up in a hospital in Atlanta during Season 5, but she had no idea where she had been taken. The people there helped her with injuries she suffered, including stepping into an animal trap. Now, they wanted her to work to pay off their medical treatment.

Beth’s story ends up crossing paths with Carol, as she ended up in the same place. Dawn Lerner is the character that forces Beth into service of the group running the hospital, and she does so with a very violent temperament.

Rick Grimes and other members of the group end up taking hostages that they offer to trade to the hospital in exchange for Beth and Carol. The exchange goes wrong, as Beth stabs Dawn, who accidentally shoots Beth in the head. Beth dies, and Daryl immediately shoots Dawn in retaliation, killing her.

That Walking Dead Beth death scene takes place in the clip below.

In the comic books, Beth doesn’t survive the prison arc of the storytelling. It is one of many ways that the comics have differed from the television show, which will soon include the fate of Dante. This may also be the case when it comes to the death of Alpha, which is expected in the back end of Season 10.

Actress Emily Kinney returned in several flashback scenes during the run of the show, but the character arc of Beth Greene officially came to an end in Season 5. As for Kinney, she still speaks fondly of her time on the show.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.