The Walking Dead: Alpha teaser trailer finally arrives

The Walking Dead just released its first Alpha teaser trailer and social media is buzzing. Ahead of the second half of Season 9, AMC has released a trailer where one of the main new characters is featured.

The Alpha teaser trailer, which is shared below, shows that there is a lot of drama coming in the new episodes for the show. It appears that that main characters may have wandered to places where they weren’t welcome and that some consequences are coming.

When last we saw the survivors, viewers were left with a cliffhanger, as Jesus came face-to-face with a new entity on the show. Alpha has been teased in images and videos released since then, but now she gets her own TWD trailer.

Breaking down the Alpha teaser trailer

A lot of footage is revealed quickly in the new Alpha teaser trailer, including flashing images that will likely play out in the next few episodes. At the heart of it all is the fact the Whisperers are about to make themselves known to the AMC viewers and the rest of the Walking Dead cast.

During the fall finale, a number of the main characters had to deal with the Whisperers, even though they didn’t know it at the time. At the end of the episode, it appeared that Jesus had been killed. The repercussions of what took place at the cemetery could be far-reaching.

As shown at the end of this new Alpha teaser trailer, The Walking Dead return date is scheduled for Sunday, February 10. That’s when the mid-season premiere of Season 9 will kick off.

That allows a lot of time to review past episodes from this fall in order to be on the same page for when the show finally returns. Get ready to meet Alpha, Beta, and the rest of the Whisperers.

