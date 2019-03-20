The Voice season 16 episode 7: The Best of the Blind Auditions

20th March 2019 11:09 PM ET

The last of the blind auditions for The Voice aired Monday night, each judge successfully filling their teams.

This week’s upside focused on the members of each judge’s team but also showed us behind the scenes footage of the four judges.

John Legend’s first team

The Voice welcomed John Legend as a new judge this season, and he turned out to be quite a hit. The judges were intimidated by Legend, using their blocks on him.

John Legend ended up getting the most candidates that had four-chair turns. The first person who joined Team John was Maelyn Jarmon, followed by Savannah Brister, Talon Cardon, Betsy Ade, Julian King, Shawn Sounds, Lisa Ramey, Oliv Blu, Denton Arnell, Jacob Maxwell, and Kayslin Victoria.

John Legend chose R&B artist Khalid to be his adviser.

Blake Shelton’s latest finalists

Blake Shelton has made a name for himself this season as “Crazy Uncle Blake.” This is his 16h season on The Voice, and he’s going for his seventh win.

Shelton’s team is compromised of many country singers but some pop and R&B singers as well. The first person to choose Team Blake was Gyth Rigdon. Next came Lili Joy, then Cecily Hennigan, Carter Loyde Horn, Andrew Sevener, Kim Cherry, Dexter Roberts, Selkii, Hannah Kay, Dalton Dover, Kendra Checketts, and Rod Stokes.

Blake Shelton chose Brooks & Dunn as his musical advisers this season.

Kelly Clarkson’s candidates

Kelly Clarkson returned to The Voice this season, hoping to add a fourth win to her record. Clarkson has kept her passion and enthusiasm while focusing on her hopeful winners.

Clarkson has a diverse team consisting of women and men, country singers and pop singers. The first person on her team was Karen Galera. Joining Galera was Presley Tennant, Beth Griffith-Manley, The Bundy’s- The Voice’s first trio, Alena D’Amico, Mikaela Astel, Abby Kasch, Rizzi Myers, Jej Vinson, David Owens, and Jackson Marlow.

Kelsea Ballerini joined as Kelly Clarkson’s adviser.

Adam Levine’s lineup

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine had his wins and losses with this season’s blind auditions but has kept his confidence.

Levine arranged a lineup of pop and soul singers. His team is comprised of Trey Rose, Karly Moreno, Jim Mowery, Patrick McAloon, Anthony Oritz, Kalvin Jarvis, Mari, LB Crew, Andrew Jannakos, Ciera Dumas, Domenic Haynes, and Celia Babini.

Adam Levine chose Charlie Puth to be his musical adviser for the battle rounds.

