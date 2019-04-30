The Voice recap: Top 24 perform their songs for America’s vote

Monday night’s episode of The Voice showcased a whole host of great performances from the Top 24 contestants as they try to win America’s vote to be the winner of Season 16.

But while many performances wowed fans, others disappointed. However, each team presented wonderful singers, making it a hard choice for fans to decide which singers they want to stay for the top 13 artists.

Team Kelly’s performers

Kelly Clarkson’s team provided impressive performances of many different styles of music. Rod Stokes sang Midnight Rider by the Allman Brothers, bringing attention to his strong country roots.

Matthew Johnson sang John Legend’s Ordinary People, putting an ironic spin on the performance as Clarkson stole Johnson from Legend earlier. Jej Vinson wowed fans and judges with his voice again when he performed Love Lies by Khalid.

Fans got to see some great performances of pop and country singers as well, with a little bit of cross genre between the two.

Presley Tennant performed Nothing Breaks Like A Heart by Mark Ronson, impressing fans again with her talent and vocal range. Rebecca Howell gave a classic performance of the classic song, Wild One by Faith Hill. Abby Kasch didn’t disappoint fans either, giving a talented performance of I Got The Boy by Jana Kramer.

The singers of Team Adam

There are four singers left on Team Adam, and none of them are disappointing fans. Kalvin Jarvis entertained with Mine by Bazzi while Domenic Haynes took a different route, performing Amy Winehouse’s emotional song, Love Is A Losing Game.

Betsy Ade continued her rocker style by performing Jet’s Are You Gonna Be My Girl. Mari continued showing fans her strong individuality, putting her own spin on Beyonce’s Work It Out.

Team Legend’s singers continue to impress

John Legend’s talented team performed a variety of different songs tonight, impressing fans in many ways.

Jacob Maxwell tuned into his emotions while performing Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse Of The Heart. Jimmy Mowery changed things up with a little pop, performing 5 Seconds Of Summer’s Youngblood. Shawn Sounds stuck close to the original version of Stevie Wonder’s Higher Ground, but he showcased his talent with ease.

Lisa Ramey represented Team Legend well with her version of The Weight by The Band, keeping close to her rock background. Celia Babini performed Fleetwood Mac’s The Chain, a song suitable for her low range.

Meanwhile, Maelyn Jarmon impressed judges and fans again with her impressive range and individuality in her performance of Fallingwater by Maggie Rogers.

Team Blake’s song variety

Blake Shelton has quite the variety of singers on his team this year. Andrew Sevener won fans over with Boots On by Randy Houser. Gyth Rigden provided a wonderful country performance with Shenandoah’s I Want To Be Loved Like That.

Carter Lloyde Horne went with a classic original, Heartbreak Hotel by Elvis Presley, and played on the strength of his voice.

Selkii added her own spin on Iris by the Goo Goo Dolls, a song fitting for her aesthetic, while Oliv Blu performed her own take of The Girl From Ipanema by Stan Getz and Joao Gillberto.

Kendra Checkett’s chose a new style of song to perform, singing Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy, but definitely impressed fans and judges with her personal touch and creativity on the song. Kim Cherry didn’t disappoint, giving herself plenty of rapping time during her version of TLC’s Waterfalls.

Fans are casting their votes to choose their winners, anxiously waiting to see the announcement on the next episode of The Voice.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on NBC.