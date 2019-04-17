The Trailside Killer and Lois Rinna: What happened to Lisa Rinna’s mom?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills brought The Trailside Killer back to the forefront. Lisa Rinna had her mom, Lois Rinna in town and out for an evening with the other ladies. As they all enjoyed drinks and food, things got heated when the conversation turned to the Brett Kavanaugh hearing.

After some back and forth between Camille Grammer and Lisa Rinna, the night was winding down. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills picked back up with Lisa and Lois Rinna talking about The Trailside Killer.

What happened to Lois Rinna?

During the conversation Lois Rinna had with Lisa Rinna on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it was revealed that she was lucky to be alive. Back in 1960, Lois was attacked by David Carpenter.

Lois knew this man. He worked with her and she felt no sense of danger when getting into the car with him. David drove Lois down a deserted road and attempted to rape and murder her.

Luckily, a military officer spotted the car going down the road and went to investigate. Lois Rinna was saved by chance and had another shot at living her life. For his crimes against her, David Carpenter would serve seven years behind bars.

Why is David Carpenter called The Trailside Killer?

Despite spending seven years in prison, David Carpenter went back to a life of crime after he was convicted in a 1970 kidnapping. He was then sentenced to another seven years behind bars.

The Trailside Killer was born in 1979 when David Carpenter upgraded to murder. He was convicted of five murders, suspected in two more, and was confirmed to have killed another when his DNA was matched in the system.

Carpenter was dubbed The Trailside Killer because he would choose his victims at state parks while they were jogging or walking the trails. His reign of terror lasted two years and he was permanently apprehended in May 1981.

Currently, David Carpenter sits on death row in California. He was sentenced to death by gas chamber and remains there today.

