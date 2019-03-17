The Tick Season 2 release date: Here is when the action-comedy superhero series premieres on Amazon Prime

17th March 2019 11:46 AM ET

The Tick Season 2 is coming soon. Amazon renewed the offbeat superhero action-comedy show for Season 2 back in January 2018. After Season 1 ended in February 2018, fans have been looking forward to the return of the show.

When will The Tick Season 2 launch on Amazon? Who are the cast members? Has Amazon officially released a trailer for the upcoming season? And what can we expect of the storyline and plot of The Tick Season 2?

Here are the answers to your questions, and more.

The Tick Season 2 release date

Amazon has confirmed that The Tick Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, April 5, 2019.

How many seasons will The Tick Season 2 feature?

The Tick Season 2 will feature 10 episodes. All 10 episodes of the upcoming season will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime on April 5, 2019.

Season 1 featured 12 episodes, divided into two six-episode halves.

The Tick Season 2 production details

The Tick is a web TV series created by Ben Edlund (Gotham, Supernatural). The series is based on Edlund’s comic book character of the same name.

Edlund is executive producing The Tick Season 2 with Barry Josephson (Bones), Barry Sonnenfeld (A Series of Unfortunate Events), and Kit Boss (iZombie).

The Tick Season 1 starred Peter Serafinowicz, Griffin Newman, Valorie Curry, Brendan Hines, Yara Martinez, Scott Speiser, and Jackie Earle Haley.

The production companies behind the series are Josephson Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television in association with Amazon Studios.

The series pilot launched on Amazon in August 2016. The first half of The Tick Season 1, consisting of 6 episodes, launched on Amazon in August 2017. The second half of The Tick Season 1, also consisting of six episodes, launched in February 2018.

Amazon ordered 10 episodes of The Tick for Season 2 in January 2018. The Tick Season 2 is set to launch on Amazon on April 5, 2019.

The comic character, The Tick, had featured in a short-lived animated series that aired on Fox in the ’90s. Fox also aired a sitcom featuring the character (starring Patrick Warburton) in 2001.

The Tick Season 2 key art, teasers and trailers

Amazon released the official trailer for The Tick Season 2 on February 27, 2019,

See the official poster for the upcoming season below:

The Tick Season 2 cast

Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) will return as The Tick, while Griffin Newman will also return as his sidekick Arthur Everest.

Other characters likely to return for The Tick Season 2 include Scott Speiser as Overkill, Michael Cerveris as Ramses IV, and Brendan Hines as Superian.

Jackie Earle Haley could also return as The Terror.

Amazon will make new casting announcements ahead of The Tick Season 2 premiere date. Edlund revealed during San Diego Comic-Con in July that in Season 2, they will introduce more characters from the comics and cartoons to expand the world of the series.

Griffin Newman also shared that AEGIS, the government superhero agency from the comics, will play a big part in Season 2.

The Tick Season 2 plot: What is the show about?

In The Tick Season 1, Arthur, a “nervous and mild-mannered young man” who suffers mental health issues and has no superpowers, believes the City is under the control of The Terror, a supervillain that the world believes died long ago.

He teams up with the blue-costumed superhero The Tick to uncover a sinister criminal conspiracy in a world populated by “crazed arch villains, blood-soaked vigilantes, and superhuman freakery.”

The Tick Season 2 picks up where Season 1 left off. Tick and his sidekick Arthur have saved the City from the menace of The Terror but old enemies return and new supervillains arise.

Will AEGIS, the agency in charge of regulating the activity of superheroes, allow The Tick and Arthur to defend the city from new threats?

The Tick Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime on Friday, April 5, 2019.