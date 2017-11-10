“The Teflon Don” John Gotti spotlighted on Murder Made Me Famous

Murder Made Me Famous looks at The Teflon Don, John Gotti, and head of the Gambino crime family who got away with murder and much more for decades before the FBI brought him to justice.

Gotti was born in 1940 and grew up poverty with him and his brothers turning to crime early in life.

He quickly moved up through the ranks of the organization and when he saw an opportunity to take over the crime family he had the existing boss, Paul Castellano, murdered.

Gotti then took over as boss of the Gambino crime family and made fortunes in drug smuggling, prostitution, loan sharking, construction, waste management, pornography and just about every criminal activity you an imagine.

He was also an outgoing character who often courted publicity and became known as “The Teflon Don” after various trials in the 1980s saw him acquitted.

He was finally brought down by the FBI in 1991 when his underboss Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano testified against Gotti. That led the way to him being convicted of five murders, racketeering and numerous other crimes.

Gotti was sentenced to life in prison without parole and died in 2002 of throat cancer.

