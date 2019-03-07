USA Network has renewed the anthology crime drama series The Sinner for Season 3. The renewal announcement on Wednesday, March 6, did not come as a surprise to fans.

The first season won many awards and accolades and was the top new cable series in 2017, according to Nielsen figures, while both that and the second season received critical acclaim.

Fans have been eagerly looking forward to the return of The Sinner for Season 3 since the last season ended in September. Ahead of the new season, here is everything you need to know, including the likely release date, trailers, cast and plot.

The Sinner season 3 release date

While no official announcement has been made about The Sinner Season 3 release date, it is possible to give an educated guess as to when it will be.

Season 1 premiered on USA Network on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, while season 2 premiered on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. So, if USA Network follows the schedule for seasons 1 and 2, fans can expect The Sinner season 3 to premiere on USA Network on August 7, 2019, the first Wednesday in the month, or at least around that time.

We will update this page when USA Network officially announces the release date for The Sinner season 3. So stay tuned.

How many episodes will The Sinner season 3 feature?

The Sinner seasons 1 and 2 featured eight-episodes each. Thus, it is likely that The Sinner season 3 will also have eight episodes, although this is yet to be confirmed. Again, we’ll update this article as soon as we know more.

The Sinner Season 3 details

The Sinner is an anthology crime drama series based on the best-selling novel by Petra Hammesfahr.

Derek Simonds returns as showrunner for The Sinner Season 3. He is also executive producing with Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple, Charlie Gogolak, Willie Reale, and Adam Bernstein.

Adam Bernstein (Breaking Bad) will direct the first two episodes of Season 3.

The production companies behind The Sinner series include Universal Content Productions, Jessica Biel’s Iron Ocean Films, and Zaftig Films.

The Sinner seasons 1 and 2 received several nominations. Biel was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Cora Tannetti in Season 1.

Meanwhile, Bill Pullman was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for his role as Detective Harry Ambrose in The Sinner Season 2.

The Sinner seasons 1 and 2 also achieved ratings and critical success. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Sinner season 1 scored an approval rating of 90 per cent (based on 41 reviews), while season 2 scored 97 per cent based on 30 reviews.

The Sinner Season 1 averaged a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demo and 1.8 million viewers. The ratings and viewing figures went down in season 2, with a 0.28 rating and 1.1 million viewers.

Trailer is yet to be released

USA Network has not yet released an official trailer for The Sinner season 3. The official trailer for The Sinner season 2 came out in June 2018, two months before the season premiered on August 1. So, if USA Networks follows the same schedule, fans can hope to see the official trailer for The Sinner season 3 in June or July of 2019.

We will update this page when a trailer drops. Meanwhile, enjoy the trailer for season 2.

The Sinner Season 3 cast

Bill Pullman is set to reprise his role as Detective Harry Ambrose. Matt Bomer is joining the cast of The Sinner Season 3 as Jamie, an “upstanding resident” of Dorchester and father-to-be, who receives support from Ambrose after a tragic accident.

Bomer stars in The Sinner Season 3 opposite Bill Pullman after Biel and Carrie Coon starred in seasons 1 and 2 as Cora Tannetti and Vera Walker respectively.

The Sinner season 3 plot

In The Sinner Season 3, Detective Harry Ambrose conducts a routine investigation after a car accident just outside Dorchester in upstate New York. But in the course of the investigation, he stumbles upon evidence of a more serious crime, and soon finds himself involved in one of the most dangerous cases of his career.

The Sinner Season 3 is expected to get a summer 2019 release date.