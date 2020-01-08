The Rookie 2020 return date: When does show come back for Season 2 Episode 11?

While several television shows are returning from their midseason breaks this week, fans of ABC’s The Rookie have a long wait ahead of them still.

The Nathan Fillion starring police procedural won’t be back until the end of February for the Season 2 Episode 11 episode, which still has no title at this time.

The Rookie 2020 return date

The official 2020 return date for the second half of The Rookie will be on Feb. 23, 2020.

While that seems like a long time, it is a big night for premieres as The Walking Dead and Better Call Saul both return that same night on AMC.

However, for scripted network series, only SEAL Team returns later in the year (Feb. 26).

What can fans expect when The Rookie returns in 2020?

The last episode fans saw of The Rookie aired on Dec. 8 with The Dark Side. This was the 10th episode of the second season, and since there is a total of 20, it is exactly halfway done.

In that midseason finale, Officer Nolan (Fillion) and his team face off with a serial killer named Rosalind Dyer (Annie Wersching) and need her to take them to the graves of her past victims.

The problem is that they find another body there that was buried while Rosalind was in prison and another that died just three months prior, meaning there is another serial killer out there they need to catch.

There was also a cliffhanger as Officer Chen (Melissa O’Neil) was out at a bar and ended up drugged and tossed into the car of her abductor (Michael Cassidy). Clearly, there is a lot to untangle when The Rookie returns in February.

The good news is that you can catch up on Season 2 of The Rookie in two different ways. You can watch it on ABC’s official website and Hulu subscribers who have ABC as part of their package can also stream the first 10 episodes of the season.

The Rookie returns for the second half of season 2 on Feb. 23 at 10/9c on ABC.