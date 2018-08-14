The Romanoffs from Amazon features loads of Mad Men alum in anthology-style storytelling new preview

Jeff Bezos, we can’t quit you. October is when Amazon’s star-studded anthology series The Romanoffs will kick off. The creative behind the series is Matt Weiner of Mad Men fame who has earned nine Emmy Awards for his TV storytelling.

The original contemporary anthology series is a first for Amazon Prime Video that will roll out on a weekly basis (Fridays) with dubbed foreign language versions arriving in 2019.

“The Romanoffs is an ambitious event series that will be the first-ever anthology released weekly on Prime Video,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios in a press statement.

“Filmed around the globe and featuring an incredible, star-studded cast, each episode will be a surprise gift to the audience,” Salke continued. “We are grateful to Matthew Weiner for bringing this groundbreaking series to life for our Prime audience.”

At the recent television critics association summer press tour, Salke made a dramatic splash debuting a tiny snippet of the Russian-red drenched title cards and cast lineup of The Romanoffs with the stars’ names shown in Cyrillic and English letters.

The series is Weiner’s creative baby, as he has created, written, directed and executive produced the eight separate stories about people who fancy themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family.

The action takes place in seven countries and The Romanoffs production locations took place on three continents. The crew and production department heads in every craft span talent from Europe, the Americas, and the Far East.

Each installment will boast a new locale and cast.

Up first will be The Violet Hour with Marthe Keller, Aaron Eckhart, Ines Melab and Louise Bourgoin and the second story, The Royal We, starring Corey Stoll, Kerry Bishe, Janet Montgomery and Noah Wyle.

The collaborators include many former Mad Men peers including Executive Producer/Writer Semi Chellas, Co-Executive Producers Kriss Turner Towner, Blake McCormick and Kathy Ciric along with consulting Producers/writers Andre Jacquemetton and Maria Jacquemetton.

The department heads and below the line crew also feature loads of Mad Men alum. The Director of Photography Chris Manley, Costume Designers Janie Bryant and Wendy Chuck.

Production designers for The Romanovs are Chris Brown and Emmy winner Henry Dunn. Hair and make-up heads are Theraesa Rivers and Lana Horochowski, respectively. Casting includes Emmy winners Carrie Audino and Laura Schiff, as well as Kendra Shay Clark.

The series stars Aaron Eckhart, Diane Lane, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Amanda Peet, Jack Huston, Kathryn Hahn, Noah Wyle, Paul Reiser, Andrew Rannells and more.

The Romanoffs airs Fridays, starting October 12, with the first two installments on Amazon Prime.