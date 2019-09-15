The Righteous Gemstones season 1, episode 5 recap: Interlude

In a surprising moment, The Righteous Gemstones took a complete break from its ongoing storyline and instead gave fans a full episode flashback.

The good news is that it gave Walton Goggins an entire episode to show why he steals every episode he appears in.

This week, The Righteous Gemstones moved back and showed the instant that Baby Billy (Walton Goggins) fell out with his sister Aimee-Leigh Gemstone (Jennifer Nettles).

This fallout came due to the brother and sister seeing their lives go in different directions.

The biggest problem came when Baby Billy and Aimee-Leigh were set to go on a reunion tour. Billy needed this more than his sister, as his three past divorces had put him in a financial hole.

However, Aimee-Leigh learned she was pregnant again, a surprise since she was in her 40s. This came as an unwelcome surprise for Billy because Aimee-Leigh told him she was backing out on the tour.

It was also an unwelcome moment for Jesse and Judy, who took it differently. Even as a child, Judy was spoiled and pampered. Her birthday party was large part of the episode where she was treated horribly and looked down on anyone who gave her a gift she felt was below her.

Baby Billy showed up here, bringing her a very expensive present, against Eli’s wishes. Judy even looked down on a special locket her parents gave her with their pictures in it (“a trinket”).

Billy then gave Jesse his first taste of beer and caused him to disrespect Eli at the party.

Finally, when Billy threatened to sell the family land, Aimee-Leigh gave in and agreed to go on the tour with him. However, after learning he was lying and already sold some of it, she backed out and it ruined their relationship.

Eli had a hand in this, and this episode showed how he pulled strings even at this early time when he was still a good man.

It was a shock, being pulled out of the story for this giant flashback, but everyone was perfect, from Goggins as Baby Billy to John Goodman as Eli and Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh.

The Righteous Gemstones continues to be one of the best episodic shows on television today.

The Righteous Gemstones airs on Sunday nights at 10/9c on HBO.