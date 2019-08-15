The Righteous Gemstones release date: When does show premiere on HBO TV in Fall 2019?

A new comedy from the team behind Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals is coming to HBO. Here is a look at The Righteous Gemstones, when its release date on HBO is, and what you can expect from the series.

The Righteous Gemstones release date

The Righteous Gemstones’ release date on HBO this year will be on Sunday, August 18. The time will be 10/9c and this will be a weekly series with six episodes.

While the first episode premieres on August 18, the rest of the series will play out weekly with the season finale airing on September 22.

What is The Righteous Gemstones about?

The Righteous Gemstones might not be for those who take offense easily. The HBO original series follows the Gemstone family, a famous yet dysfunctional family of televangelists.

The cast is top-notch. The father is Eli Gemstone, portrayed by John Goodman. Joining him in the cast are Danny McBride (Eastbound & Down), Edi Patterson (Vice Principals), Adam DeVine (Pitch Perfect), and Cassidy Freeman (Smallville).

Danny McBride, who also created Eastbound & Down, also wrote and directed The Righteous Gemstones. According to Variety, Eli is known for his aggressive salvation techniques and while his “light is fading” he is “obeyed, unquestioned.”

However, McBride portrays the son Jesse, who walks in his father’s shadow and has plans of his own for his future involving a more modern audience than his dad is accustomed to.

Here is the synopsis from HBO:

“The world-famous Gemstone televangelist family, which has a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Based on the titles of the episodes, it sounds like the sons are not going to get very far without their dad.

01.01 – The Righteous Gemstones (Aug. 18)

01.02 – Is This the Man Who Made the Earth Tremble (Aug. 25)

01.03 – They Are Weak, But He Is Strong (Sept. 1)

01.04 – Wicked Lips (Sept. 8)

01.05 – Interlude (Sept. 15)

01.06 – Now the Sons of Eli Were Worthless Men (Sept. 22)

The Righteous Gemstones airs Sundays at 10/9c on HBO.