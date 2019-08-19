The Resident Season 3 release date: When does show premiere in fall 2019?

Fox renewed its medical drama series The Resident for season 3 in March. The network confirmed in June that Season 3 would premiere this fall.

This return is despite mixed reviews for the second season and a drop in ratings compared to Season 1. The Resident Season 2 averaged a 0.94 rating in the 18-49 demo, compared with Season 1 which averaged a 1.02 rating. However, while Season 1 received an average total audience of 4.5 million, Season 2 averaged 5.02 million. The audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes was also 100% (universal acclaim) despite mixed critical reviews.

The favorable audience response could explain why Fox decided to renew the series despite mixed critical reviews and a drop in ratings.

The series, created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi, premiered on Fox in January 2018. The series follows the lives of staff members at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, including resident internist Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry), medical intern Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal), and nurse practitioner Nicollette “Nic” Nevin (Emily VanCamp).

The Resident Season 2 finale left many questions unanswered. Who was the person flat-lining on the operating table in the last moments of the Season 2 finale? Which family member is Nic (Emily VanCamp) loosing? Her father or her sister? What’s in store for Minaj and AJ?

If you’ve been wondering what to expect in The Resident Season 3, here is everything you need to know, including release date, trailer, and cast.

The Resident Season 3 release date

The Resident Season 3 will premiere on Fox on Tuesday, September 24, at 8/7c.

🏥 Meet us at Chastain September 24 at 8/7c for #TheResident's Season 3 premiere! 🏥 pic.twitter.com/oPVwvVUvBv — The Resident (@ResidentFOX) June 25, 2019

The Resident Season 3 trailer

Fox released a teaser trailer for The Resident Season 3 on August 16, 2019. The trailer appears to show that another person close to Nic could also be in danger. Conrad (Matt Czuchry) also seems to be in danger.

Cast

The main cast of the show is expected to return for Season 3.

Matt Czuchry returns as Conrad Hawkins, Manish Dayal as Devon Pravesh, Emily VanCamp as Nicolette “Nick” Nevin, Bruce Greenwood as Randolph Bell, and Shaunette Renee Wilson as Mona Okafor.

Others include Malcolm-Jamal Warner as AJ “The Raptor” Austin, Jane Leeves as Kitt Voss, and Glenn Morshower as Marshall Winthrop.

A new face to expect in Season 3 is Morris Chestnut as Dr. Barrett.

The Resident Season 3 recently announced a casting call for doctors and orderlies in Atlanta, Georgia. According to the official announcement, the producers were seeking females in any ethnicity in their 30s and 40s to portray doctors. They also wanted males in their 20s and 40s to portray orderlies.

Plot

Red Rock Mountain Medical takes over management of Chastain Park Memorial Hospital after Dr. Bell (Bruce Greenwood) is forced to make a deal. Red Rock management brings in a new neurosurgeon, Dr. Barrett Cain (Morris Chestnut), to manage Chastain’s finances.

Executive producer Amy Holden told TV Insider the person flat-lining at the end of the Season 2 finale could recover, but likely someone will die.

“It’s still possible to bring people back after a flat-line under certain circumstances,” Holden said. “The likelihood is somebody dies, but I’m not going to give it away.”

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

The Resident Season 3 premieres on Fox on Tuesday, September 24, at 8/7c.