The Red Line on CBS: Premiere date, cast and everything we know so far

The Red Line is a brand new show on CBS. Pic credit: CBS

CBS is releasing a brand new drama series called The Red Line. The premiere date is currently set for Sunday April 28 and this new show appears to tackle a sensitive issue.

The trailer released by CBS a few days ago begins with a case of mistaken identity. A convenience store owner is hurt during an attempted robbery, and when the one witness — a black doctor — attempts to help the owner after the robber flees, the cop mistakenly believes he’s the robber and shoots him.

Within a minute, the situation unfolds with a white cop having shot an innocent and unarmed black man, who happens to be a doctor. The show is about the families affected by the shooting and how the stories continues for both the black man’s family who lost a loved one and the white cop’s career path.

This new drama show comes from director Victoria Mahoney and is written by Caitlin Parrish. The show stars Noah Wyle as Daniel Calder, Noel Fisher as Pete Evans, Emayatzy Corinealdi as Tia Young and Howard Charles as Ethan.

You’ll also be able to see Michael Patrick Thornton, Sebastian Sozzi, Giota Trakas, Christopher R. Ellis, Aliyah Royale, and many more when the show premieres in April.

Noah Wyle, who may best be known for his role as Dr. Carter during NBC’s medical drama ER from the mid-1990s, shared his thoughts about the thought-provoking script at a TV critics’ meeting this week.

“My emotional reaction to my first reading of the script was so intense. I’ve never read a piece of material that moved me like that. I can’t even talk about the show without getting upset, he revealed before reportedly pausing to gather himself. Noah Wyle

The Red Line will initially be an 8-episode limited series.

The Red Line premieres Sunday April 28 on CBS.